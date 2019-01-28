Zimbabwean Company to Import 200 Trucks From Belarus

A Zimbabwean company is looking to import some 200 trucks from Belarus, reports from the east European country have revealed.

Ajara Trucking expressed interest in trucks made by Belarusian automobile engineering company MAZ during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent visit to the former Soviet republic.

Company head Ronald Ajara said they would eventually look to import up to 1,000 trucks for Zimbabwe's mining industry as well as the commercial transport sector.

"We intend to cooperate with MAZ, which makes trucks compliant with Euro-2 and Euro-3 standards, which fully match the environmental protection strategy being implemented in Zimbabwe now.

"If we talk about plans of the company, we need from 50 to 200 trucks, but Zimbabwe may need as many as 1,000 trucks," said the CEO.

Ajara also attended meetings organised by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry which were aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

Mnangagwa travelled to Belarus as part of a recent four-nation tour of Eurasia.