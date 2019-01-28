Zimbabwe: High Court Comes to Gweru

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Bulawayo High Court Circuit will be sitting in Gweru for the next two weeks from today, with 17 murder cases having been set down.

Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi said the 17 murder cases will be heard before High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa.

"The first circuit for 2019 legal year for Midlands is starting on Monday January 28 and 17 cases will be heard before Justice Mabhikwa," he said.

Topping the list, Mr Pedzisayi said, is Gokwe with six murder cases which are passion related.

"Gokwe has six cases, Gweru four, Shurugwi three, Zvishavane two, Lower Gweru and Lalapansi one each," he said.

Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot Tashinga Musonza (29), who allegedly killed his girlfriend Miss Lucy Duve (32), a lawyer, in a crime of passion in December last year is also set to appear before Justice Mabhikwa.

Musonza fatally assaulted the Gweru-based lawyer, who was working for a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague.

It is the State's case that on November 25, Musonza went to their lodgings around 10PM and found Ms Duve asleep.

He allegedly accused her of cheating on him with his colleague.

The two drove to the airbase since Musonza wanted the matter clarified.

They allegedly woke up Ms Duve's alleged lover who denied being in a relationship with her.

Musonza allegedly got furious and started assaulting Ms Duve.

His colleague tried to restrain him, but was overpowered before he ran away from the scene to seek assistance from fellow colleagues.

Upon their return, they found Ms Duve lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Musonza later drove Ms Duve to Clay Bank Hospital in the company of two of his colleagues and another female who is said to be Ms Duve's friend.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, leading to Musonza's arrest.

A post-mortem report showed that Miss Duve had a fractured skull, blood clots in her brain and that her lungs were affected by the attack, among other injuries.