South Africa: Helen Zille Wants You to Stop Paying Taxes - This Is Why

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has taken to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't jailed in a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

Zille's comments come on the same day that South Africans throughout the country are registering to vote in the upcoming general elections to be held in May.

On Saturday morning, a seemingly fed-up Zille tweeted that she had tried the electoral for years, but it seemed that voters "enjoy" voting for corruption.

In another tweet, she added that this election will be the last chance for voters to vote against corruption and if "voters fail the democracy test again", it will be time for additional methods.

Zille's comments on boycotting taxes aren't new; earlier this week, she also threatened to mobilise a tax strike to bring the ANC government to its senses, going as far to say that anyone who gives the governing party another chance, is an accomplice.

While Zille tweeted on tax boycotts, the DA, in a statement, said that, overall, the party was happy with voter registration across the country on Saturday.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi did, however, raise concerns about alleged incidents in Vuwani, Krugersdorp and Stutterheim, where protest action is keeping voters from registering to vote.

"We call on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to defuse tensions and ensure that these stations remain open to enable the free movement of voters," said Malatsi.

Malatsi added that the most powerful protest actions takes place at the ballot box.

"Ultimately the power to vote for real change and usher in a new government that puts the people first is in the hands of voters."

"There is a real urgency, for all people to come out and register to help us to bring change and to build One South Africa for All."

