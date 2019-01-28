Zimbabwe: Sincerity, Sensitivity Needed in Govt Salary Negotiations

There have been widespread cries from most Zimbabweans in fear of a return to the dreaded inflationary days of 2008. A time that saw the salaries of many eroded in a short space of time. Regrettably, pensioners also lost a lifetime's savings as our currency got eroded leaving bank accounts empty.

Added to that was an acute shortage of basic commodities that disappeared from the shelves leaving people at the mercy of the black market whose prices were unsustainable and widely unaffordable.

It must be noted that Government interventions where made at that time but never as insightful as those that we are seeing with the new dispensation. It is important to note that President Mnangagwa and his administration have been sincere inasfar as conceding to the population's demands is concerned.

The latest demands by Government workers to have their salaries reviewed upwards present an apt example of lack of both sincerity and sensitivity on the part of the workers in view of the suppressed economic performance of the country.

The Government workers have thrown figures around in varying ranges from $1 700 to $3 000, with the option of receiving the same in hard USD currency. These figures will unfortunately lead the country to the 2008 hyperinflationary environment that everyone dreads.

Inasmuch as dialogue is called for and necessary, the workers need to be aware of the fact that the new dispensation has set on a path to recover the economy and giving them time to allow the new policies to come in to effect is equally important. There is definitely no joy in receiving high salaries that will not buy much.

The allusion to other economies around the world with the view to align Government workers salaries to those in these countries does not need an economist to conclude that these are based on the performance of the economies of those countries. Teachers and the rest of the civil servants, educated as they are, must understand this simple economics principle.

Similarly, there should be greater awareness among Government workers that their remuneration is central to the Government policies. However, these will depend to a greater extent on the performance of the economy at any given time. Government on its part should also step up campaign efforts to educate its workers on all these positions.

It must be noted that the nation has not been plunged to the economic crisis in the levels of 2008. Commodities remain available and the availability of fuel has also drastically improved in the past few days after the intervention to sanitise that sector was made by President Mnangagwa before he left for his engagement and re-engagement efforts in the past week.

There has been fiscal discipline by Government that avoided the printing of money while living within the set budgets and these efforts are commendable. The mantra of "austerity for prosperity" is not for the President alone.

Paying reasonable and affordable salaries remains part of the sincerity of Government to live within its means and its workers should be equally sensitive not only to Government but to the national interest.

In the meantime, further sensitivity on part of Government has already been shown by the President who extended a cushioning allowance to the civil servants while a lasting solution to their plight is being worked out through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum.

All concerned parties should make efforts to meet in dialogue and proffer reasonable, sincere and yet sensitive solutions to the Zimbabwean problem.