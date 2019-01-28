Zimbabwe: Rains Bring Relief to Mash West

The recent rains received across Mashonaland West province have brought relief, with most crops that were suffering from moisture stress recovering, while raising hopes for a better yield this year.

Farmers have raised concern over the outbreak of pests such as the African and fall armyworm that have ravaged more than 4 970 hectares of the planted area in the province.

Farmers in the province have planted 202 000 hctares, with 155 000ha being maize, 37 000ha (tobacco) and 10 000ha soyabean.

In an interview, provincial crop and livestock production officer Mrs Edna Shambare said the recent rains would not only benefit crops, but would also revive pastures and water supplies for livestock.

"Farmers are now relieved because of the rains that fell recently, with most crops in good condition although some farmers planted late," she said. "We are also not worried about our livestock feeds because the pastures have also been revived."

Mrs Shambare said many farmers across the province were worried about the fall armyworm that was destroying their crop, but said the situation was under control.

"Some farmers are concerned over the armyworm that have spread across the province, but the situation is under control," she said. According to provincial statistics released by Mrs Shambare, Chegutu was the worst affected district with more than 1 900ha destroyed by the deadly pest, followed by Hurungwe which had 1 550ha, while Ngezi had 400ha.

Zvimba District had 368ha, while Sanyati was the least affected, with 52ha destroyed by the pests.

Government is running village community trainings on pest control, while the Department of Mechanisation is also assisting farmers on plant quarantine with chemicals.