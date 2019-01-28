Sudan: Two Protesters Killed in Khartoum Demonstrations

Photo: Radio Dabanga

A crowd protests the skyrocketed bread and fuel prices, among others, in El Gezira Aba in White Nile state, today.

Two demonstrators have been killed during anti-government protests in the Sudanese capital over the past day, according to the police. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum and neighbouring Omdurman on Thursday calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign.

"In the state of Khartoum we have recorded two deaths," police spokesman General Hashim Abdelrahim told the AFP news agency, without describing how the people died.

Abdelrahim said there were "several illegal gatherings" in a number of states across the country and the authorities used tear gas to disperse them.

Officials put the death toll since the start of protests in December at 30 people, although rights groups have said the figure is at least 40.

Several people were detained on Friday, charged them with "disturbing public law and order", according to AFP.

The police also said they arrested a protester carrying a pistol during a demonstration and intercepted a vehicle carrying "long distance communication equipment".

Protests have continued in Sudan since mid-December following a government decision to raise the price of bread, but have morphed into a more general call for the ousting of President Bashir.