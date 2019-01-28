27 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Poaching Threatens to Wipe Out Protected Animals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — some animal species under protection regime with highlights to elephants and African forest buffalo, are on the verge of extinction due to poaching, said on Friday in Mbanza Kongo, the head of the Forest Development Institute (IDF), João Domingos.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official pointed out the corridors of Casa da Telha / Soyo and Musserra / Rio Loge as the main localities of the province where the indiscriminate killing of these animal species is frequently verified.

According to the source, these hunters are operating outside the law, since the IDF General Directorate suspended the hunting license issued five years ago to allow the repopulation of protected animals in the region.

Angola

Sonangol in World's Best 100 Firms

The Angolan State-owned oil firm Sonangol has been included in the list of the world?s best100 firms, deemed the best… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.