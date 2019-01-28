Angola Records 618 New Cases of Leprosy

Benguela — Angola has recorded 618 new cases of leprosy corresponding to 2.17 % detection rate for 100 thousands inhabitants, said on Friday in central coastal Benguela province, the Secretary of State for Public Health, José Viera Dias da Cunha.

The official, who was addressing the celebration of the World Leprosy Day marked on January 27, said the new figures represent a 16.20 % deformation rate.

Luanda, Huambo, Malanje, Cuando Cubango, Benguela, Bengo, Bié and Moxico are amongst the provinces recording the largest number of new cases in the country, which according to last data are roughly over 1000 cases.

However, added the official, the Angolan government, in compliance with World Health Organisation (WHO), whose main goal is to reduce the leprosy disease burden, it is committed to improve and expand access to information, early diagnosis and to provide free treatment for patients.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. The disease mainly affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. Leprosy is known to occur at all ages ranging from early infancy to very old age. Leprosy is curable and early treatment averts most disabilities.