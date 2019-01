Luanda — The Angolan State-owned oil firm Sonangol has been included in the list of the world?s best100 firms, deemed the best fully integrated company in Africa in 2018, by the British magazine ?World Finance?.

The company's recognition was made based on its problems resolution criteria, work efforts and creative.

"It is a pride for all of us, who have built Sonangol every day, to receive an international recognition of this dimension", reads a note from the oil firm.