Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints New Judges, DCs, Deds

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Sunday, January 27, 2019 appointed six Court of Appeal Judges, 15 High Court Judges, two district commissioners and 10 district executive directors (DEDs).

In the appointment announced by Chief Secretary John Kijazi, Sahel Barke, Dr Mary Levira, Dr Rehema Kerefu Sameji, Winnie Korosso, Ignas Kitusi and Lugano Samson Mwandambo have all been appointed judges of the Court of Appeal.

According to Mr Kijazi, Cyprian Phocas Mkeha, Dunstan Beda Ndunguru, Seif Mwinshehe Kulita, Dr Ntemi Nimilwa Kilikamajenga, Zepherine Nyalugenda Galeba, Dr Juliana Laurent Masabo and Mustafa Kambona Ismail become Judges of the High Court.

"Others are; Upendo Elly Madeha, Willbard Richard Mashauri, Yohane Bokobora Masara, Dr Lilian Mihayo Mongella, Fahamu H. Mtulya, John Rugalema Kahyoza, Athuman Matura Kirati and Suzan Bernard Mkapa," he said.

Mr Kijazi said President Magufuli also revoked the appointment of Tarime and Mwanga district commissioners Glorius Luoga and Aron Mbogho and subsequently filled their positions with Mr Charles Francis Kabeho and Mr Thomas Cornel Apson.

The list of ten appointed DEDs to fill vacant positions and their respective councils in brackets include: Isaya M. Mbenje (Pangani), Dr Fatuma Ramadhani Mganga (Bahi), Regina Bieda (Tunduma), Jonas Emmanuel Mallosa (Ulanga) and Ally Juma Ally (Njombe).

Others according to him are Misana Kalela Kwangura (Nkasi), Diodes M. Rutema (Kibondo), Netho Ndilito (Mufindi), Elizabeth Mathias Gumbo (Itilima) and Stephen Mhoja Mashauri Ndaki (Kishapu).

He said both Court of Appeal and High Court judges will take an oath at State House on Tuesday, January 29. He also directed the appointed DCs and DEDs should to report to State House on the same day at 9am to receive work directives and make integrity pledges.