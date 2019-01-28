Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Elimination of Terrorist Attacks

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday ordered the defence and security forces to eliminate as quickly as possible the armed attacks by terrorist groups in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Giving an emotional speech at the Samora Machel military academy in Nampula city, Nyusi said there can be no compromise with those who assassinate the people.

The President accused the insurgents of trying to obstruct the Mozambican economy and violate the country's sovereignty. "These criminals are attacking the population, they are enemies of the people", he declared.

This situation, Nyusi said, required timely and coordinated action by the defence and security forces and the solidarity of the population. "This is the responsibility of each member of the defence and security forces", he stressed.

Nyusi also insisted on strengthening discipline within the defence force, preventing misconduct from staining its good name.

"Integrity should characterise how we act", he said. "We should show no tolerance to all and any forms of indiscipline, wherever it comes from"

During the event Nyusi swore into office the new commander of the military academy, Cristovao Chume and conferred the rank of general on ten recently promoted officers of the police force.

The terrorist attacks in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado began in October 2017. They began in Mocimboa da Praia district, and later spread to Nangade, Palma and Macomia districts. They are believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, and some of their activities, such as beheading their victims, seem to have been borrowed from the self-styled Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Over 200 people have died in terrorist attacks so far and thousands have been driven from their homes.