South Africa: Hands Off Our Data!

analysis

How well is South Africa doing in protecting data privacy? Terribly. The culture of handing over information unquestioningly needs to change. This will involve a big shift in consciousness both for ordinary citizens and for data controllers.

Data Privacy Day falls on 28 January. Its purpose is to raise awareness about privacy issues online and the importance of data protection.

How well is South Africa doing in protecting data privacy? Terribly. It is open season on people's personal data, leading to massive data breaches, and this problem is likely to intensify. The fourth industrial revolution -- which we are told we need to promote if we're going to stay relevant as a country -- is premised on the exploitation of data. The technology optimists have been allowed to dominate the debate.

One reason why so many government and private companies have their snouts in our data, beyond what is necessary or appropriate, is that the much anticipated Information/Privacy Regulator does not appear to be fully operational yet. Consequently, its founding law, the Protection of Personal Information Act, is not fully in force. These are urgent problems that need to be addressed.

Yet, perhaps more urgent is the need for a...