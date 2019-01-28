South Africa: Section 25 Amendments Will Not Result in Absolute Disregard of the Property Law Framework in SA

analysis

Do the imminent amendments to section 25 of the Constitution necessitate a change in the property law paradigm in South Africa - is there reason to panic?

Much is being speculated about the legal approach that Parliament will follow in amending section 25 of the Constitution. This follows the Joint Constitutional Review Committee's adoption of the report on the expropriation of land without compensation.

The talk comes about because of anxiety, in some sectors, about the effect, from the legal standpoint, that this amendment will have on South African property law. I so happened to pose this question to a property law lecturer. Without hesitation, the lecturer indicated that South Africa would have to change its overall property law. But how would this be so for legal purposes, I asked further.

This turned out to be a challenging question. Instead of responding to the question, the lecturer went to town about how the impending section 25 amendments will frighten investors. He retorted further that the South African government is generally corrupt and thus cannot be trusted with the expropriation process.

If we look at the recent reports on the Guptas, VBS and now Bosasa scandals, which all implicate senior government...