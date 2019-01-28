South Africa: Crime Intelligence Head Peter Jacobs Recommends WC Rogue CI Unit Be Disbanded and Members Criminally Investigated

analysis

A team of Crime Intelligence officials, whose names are known to Daily Maverick, are alleged to have links to underworld figures in Cape Town and have also been accused of targeting colleagues, including Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the province's deputy commissioner of crime detection, as well as national Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs himself.

Lieutenant-General Jacobs' recommendation was forwarded to National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Deputy Commissioner Crime Detection Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Jacob Tshumane and Deputy National Commissioner Human Resources Lieutenant-General Bonang Ngwenya on 18 January.

Daily Maverick has learned that Jacobs made the findings and recommendation after a complaint was lodged by Cape Town anti-gang unit member, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who has spearheaded several investigations into Cape Town's violent underworld turf war over the nightlife economy.

Kinnear sent a detailed 59-page complaint on 29 December to Jacobs and included IPID as well as nine other senior provincial and divisional commissioners, setting out how the rogue Crime Intelligence unit, consisting of at least six members, had been targeting their colleagues, interfering with investigations and acting criminally.

Kinnear, in his complaint, detailed how some officers had attempted to interfere with an investigation into the botched assassination attempt of Cape underworld figure Jerome...