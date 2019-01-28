28 January 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Comedian Mai TT Takes Landlord to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audience Mutema

Harare comedian Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, recently dragged her landlords to court after they allegedly bashed over an undisclosed dispute.

Tapiwa J Nicholas, 35, and Susan Mpofu, 23, owners of the Mabelreign house rented by Mai TT appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura facing assault charges.

They were remanded out of custody on free bail.

Court heard that misunderstanding arose between the three at the Mabelreign property resulting in the accused bashing the comedian.

When she turned up at the courts, the comedian was in the company of her bodyguard who tried to force his way through the vetting office.

He was however, blocked by court officials who told him that only those involved in the case were allowed inside.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.

This is the second time Mai TT has been before the courts over a case of assault.

Last year she dragged to court a Harare woman who had reportedly bashed her over a debt.

Towards year end, she was again in the court after she accused her business partner of theft.

Zimbabwe

MDC Leader Chamisa Defies Police Attempts to Bar Him From Tuku Funeral

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa stole the show at the burial of national hero and music legend Oliver Mtukudzi on… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.