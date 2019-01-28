Nigeria: INEC Approves 144 Observers for Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 144 domestic and foreign observers for the 2019 General Elections.

A statement by the commission yesterday said those approved will monitor the 2019 general elections holding on February 16 and March 2.

116 are domestic observers, including government and non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and union and the remaining 28 are foreign observers including African Union, ECOWAS, missions, embassies and international organisations among others.

The statement said all accredited observers should abide by the code of conduct for election observers and that the commission reserve the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

"Accredited groups are to obtain and complete form EC 14A (ii) from the Elections and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja between 8am-4pm (Monday-Friday) starting from 28th January, 2019 to 1st February, 2019.

"To ensure prompt and efficient processing of ID cards, all accredited Observer groups are enjoined to compile the list and photographs of their members for deployment on State basis and submit hard and soft copies (CD please, using JPEG drive) to the Elections and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters on or before 1st February, 2019," it said.

It added that the distribution of observer kits (including ID cards to individual observers) will be done by the Elections and Party Monitoring (EPM) Heads of Department (HODs) at INEC state offices between 11th -15th February, 2019.

It warned that groups other than those accredited, found in any state for the elections shall be handed over to law enforcement agencies, including accredited field observers found in states other than where they are posted.