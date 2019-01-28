South Africa: By Supporting Maduro, South Africa Turns a Blind Eye to Venezuela's Agony

analysis

On 26 January 2019, the Security Council of the United Nations held a special session to discuss recent events in Venezuela. Of the 15 member countries of this body, only four voted against debating this issue. Unfortunately, South Africa was one. The country cannot continue to turn a blind eye to what is really happening in Venezuela.

The great hardships the Venezuelan people have endured have been widely covered by various media outlets around the world. Studies show that on average, Venezuelans have lost 11kg due to what has been called the "Maduro Diet", caused by the lack of basic food staples in the country's markets. Similarly, the government's disastrous economic policies have caused one of the highest inflations rates on record, calculated by the International Monetary Fund at one million percent in 2018 and estimated to reach above 10-million percent in 2019.

Added to all this, lists of the most violent cities in the world have been topped by some located in Venezuela, with Caracas the most violent capital worldwide with 111.2 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with 62,3 per 100,000 in Johannesburg. This situation has caused South America's largest migration crisis in its history, with more than three-million...