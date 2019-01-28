Tanzania: Diamond Now Offers Tanasha New Job at Wasafi TV

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has hinted that he is considering hiring her Kenyan girlfriend, radio presenter Tanasha Donna, to work for him at Wasafi TV.

Tanasha, who currently works in Nairobi as a presenter at NRG radio, has been dating the singer for the last three months and the two lovebirds are already planning a wedding.

The two seem to be enjoying their long distance relationship, although Diamond seems keen on bridging the distance and having Tanasha permanently based in Dar by hiring her at his Wasafi TV station.

JOB OFFER

Diamond made the revelation during a recent interview in which he also narrated how Tanasha has been shuttling between Nairobi and Dar in recent times.

“Anaingia kazini Jumatatu, Alhamisi ikishafika saa sita usiku kashamaliza kazi, asubuhi kesho yupo hapa mjini (Dar) anadamshi kama kawaida anawakera tu halafu Jumatatu tena arudi, ndio hivyo hivyo,” Diamond said.

He also stated that should Tanasha take up the job offer she will have her own show.

“(Tanasha) Atakuwa na program Wasafi TV,” he said.