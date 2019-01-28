27 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Why Oscar Van Heerden Insults South Africa's Intelligence

analysis By Dan Diker, Rolene Marks and David E. Kaplan

Oscar van Heerden's opinion article, "We all owe the Palestinians our support in word and deed", (Daily Maverick, January 24, 2019). Van Heerden isn't the first openly anti-Semitic commentator to crucify Israel unabashedly as the nation-state of the Jewish people. However, he provides an astonishing display of academic ignorance of the Middle East, and Palestinian and Israeli society, politics, and security with monstrous disfigurations of fact.

Far from offering a professional assessment or even the ruminations of an amateur activist untrained in the complexities of the Palestinian Israeli conflict, Van Heerden issues a clarion call for the annihilation of the Jewish peoples' "apartheid" nation-state and recommends that Iranian terror proxies Hezbollah and Hamas assist in carrying out the mission.

This lethal combination of malice of forethought and deep unfamiliarity with the subject matter insults the intelligence of the many South African leaders, scholars and business people who have visited Israel as well as virtually each of the east and west African nations whose presidents and prime ministers have sought out the Jewish state to assist them in vital areas such as counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, water desalination, agriculture, food and waste technology, for...

