Uganda: Ex-Minister Cited Again in Land Case

Kampala — The name of Uganda's former minister of Health, Dr Emmanuel Bijugo Ssajjalyabene Lumu, has bounced back in the takeover of 488 acres of Ham Mukasa's land covering two villages in Nama Sub-county, Mukono District under questionable circumstances.

Dr Lumu's name first came up in the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters involving land at Kagugube in Makerere.

Appearing before the commission of inquiry last Thursday, the acting Commissioner for Land Registration, Mr Robert Opio, presented documents showing that land formerly owned by Ms Edith Nagujja Nakazana and Ms Catherine Margret Najjobe both daughters of Mr Ham Mukasa was transferred into Dr Lumu's name.

Mr Opio, presented old Ministry of Lands records showing that Nakazana had 251.21 acres on Block 189, Plot 16 with a certificate of succession dated 10/9/1965, while Nanjobe had a registered interest of succession registered on 8/9/1965 of 156.09 acres. This piece of land on Block 189 Plot 16 and 17, had a transfer certificate entered into on 22/10/1965 by Nanjobe to Dr Lumu on Block 189.

Another piece of land at Lwanyonyi, Kyaggwe was transferred to Nanjobe on certificate dated 10/9/1965. On 20/9/1965 the same land was transferred into the name of Dr Lumu.

Records of transfer

According to the records, Dr Lumu is registered as the first owner of land on Block 189, Plot 36 and on Block 189, Plot 16 and 17.

Records show that on a 21/9/1965, the land in the name of Ham Mukasa was transferred into the name of Dr Lumu at Shs85,000. The same land was later transferred to Emmanuel Sekiwunga then back to Dr Lumu.

This same land was transferred to Israel Dick Kyamuwangire Banoba, who evicted 300 families.

When asked why this land had to be transferred back into the names of Dr Lumu, Mr Opio said there could have been a failed transaction.

Asked why the late Ham Mukasa's daughters were never entered on the records, Mr Opio said he did not know why because at the time the registry moved from Mailo Registration Volume (MRV) to using Block and Plots.

"My Lord, when we moved from MRV those records were closed and put away. That means no other record was entered unto the MRV, but it appears there is a missing record," he said.

Mr Opio and Mr Banoba are jointly being accused of transacting on the land without the knowledge of the executors or administrators of the dispute land. Bibanja holders and the family of the late Ham Mukasa petitioned the land inquiry, accusing Mr Banoba of fraudulently acquiring and transacting on the said land.