Kenya/Tanzania: Take the Everton Chance, Pienaar Urges Sharks

Dar es Salaam — Former Everton FC forward Steven Pienaar has urged Kariobangi Sharks, winners of the 2019 Sportpesa Cup, to maximize the opportunity that comes with playing the English Premier League side in a friendly match next July in Nairobi.

Sharks earned the opportunity after edging out Bandari in the final on Sunday evening in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and will welcome the Merseyside club to Nairobi at a date to be confirmed in July as part of Everton's pre-season training.

"It's a good opportunity for the players. If I am a player playing against a Premier League team, I want to show my talent and this is an opportunity for them to show that they are good and hopefully, one or two of them can get scouted and move abroad," Pienaar who played over 250 times for the Toffees stated.

He added; It is a good and rare chance for them and I am sure they will be motivated for that game."

Sharks players have themselves vowed to do themselves a world of good by giving their best in the friendly, saying it will be an opportunity for them to market themselves to the outside world.

"Facing Everton is a huge game. Everyone wants to play in England or Europe and that we have the opportunity to play against a European team is enough motivation for us to prepare for that game. It will help us a lot in terms of confidence," midfielder Patillah Omotto stated.

His sentiments were echoed by head coach William Muluya who said;

"Playing Everton is something huge for these players and especially noting that they are coming to Nairobi, we will want to give our best for them," the tactician stated.

Pienaar believes that if they prepare well, then they will give Everton a run for their money.

The South African international who finished his career playing back at home with Bidvest Wits has been in Tanzania for the past four days as Everton's ambassador to the tournament and part of the 'Kits for Africa' campaign carried out by the Liverpool based club.

"It is a big thing for the region for Everon to come and play here. It gives the youth and opportunity to see some of their heroes and for those playing a chance to go out there and follow their dreams," he said.

Adding; "Having come from the same circumstances, I know how it feels to overcome lots of challenges and play at the top."

"Everton is the people's club and that is why it is so close for them to come out here and help the people and help the young kids as well become better players and better people."