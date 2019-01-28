27 January 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Live At the O2 Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Instagram
Davido delivers stellar performance at his sold out concert at O2 Arena.
By Njideka Agbo

The year 2019 just began and there is no doubt that Davido is having a great year. 27 days into the new year and his concert at 02 in London was only sold out, it attracted over 20,000 people to witness him perform his magic.

Some other performers at the event include 2018 breakout star, Victor AD of "Wetin we gain" fame, Tim Westwood, his DMW crew Perruzi, Idowest, Dremo, Yonder, DJ ECool among others.

See some of the video clips below:

Tim Westwood

@TimWestwood Getting fans all charged up as we await @iam_Davido at #Theo2 #DavidoAto2 #DavidoLiveAto2 #DavidoliveatTheo2 #Mtvatdavido via @waploadedapp pic.twitter.com/tgOMP3UwZc

Davido makes an entrance

THE BEST ENTRANCE I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE #davido #davidolivetheo2 WELL DONE DAVIDO @iam_Davido pic.twitter.com/UXBh5XTAEq

Ooh and there was the fight

FIGHTS ARE BREAKING OUT LIVE AT #DAVIDO #DavidoLiveat02 #DavidoliveatTheo2 !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EfWWlmGTep

Nigeria

Nigeria's Economy Jostles for Confidence Amid Headwinds

From a six per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) five years ago, to recession in 2016, and post-recession's fragile… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.