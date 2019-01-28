Nigeria: Davido Live At the O2 Concert

Photo: Instagram

Davido delivers stellar performance at his sold out concert at O2 Arena.

The year 2019 just began and there is no doubt that Davido is having a great year. 27 days into the new year and his concert at 02 in London was only sold out, it attracted over 20,000 people to witness him perform his magic.

Some other performers at the event include 2018 breakout star, Victor AD of "Wetin we gain" fame, Tim Westwood, his DMW crew Perruzi, Idowest, Dremo, Yonder, DJ ECool among others.

See some of the video clips below:

Tim Westwood

@TimWestwood Getting fans all charged up as we await @iam_Davido at #Theo2 #DavidoAto2 #DavidoLiveAto2 #DavidoliveatTheo2 #Mtvatdavido via @waploadedapp pic.twitter.com/tgOMP3UwZc

Davido makes an entrance

THE BEST ENTRANCE I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE #davido #davidolivetheo2 WELL DONE DAVIDO @iam_Davido pic.twitter.com/UXBh5XTAEq

Ooh and there was the fight

FIGHTS ARE BREAKING OUT LIVE AT #DAVIDO #DavidoLiveat02 #DavidoliveatTheo2 !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EfWWlmGTep