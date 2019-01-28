Gambia: 'ICT Sector Paid D900 Million On Taxes in 2018' Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Hon. Ebrima Sillah has stressed that the ICT sector paid D900 million on taxes last year.

He urged the youth to take ownership of the sector, adding that the world is in a digital age.

Minister Sillah made these statements at the inaugural opening of the Indian Institute of Hardware Technology over the weekend.

The Information Minister stressed that there is no country that can develop meaningfully without an ICT sector. He added that considering the important role the ICT sector plays in the world, there is need for the youths to be more innovative and creative to better drive poverty in this country.

this sector paid over D900M through taxation which was a big boost to the Gambian Economy.

"The sector last year paid over D900M to the government through taxation; this excludes the direct or indirect employment that the sector generated. We believe that we are not exploiting our potential, having institutions that will train young people; not only mass training but quality training will go a long way in enhancing our digital agenda, and we will continue to work with institutions like IIHT, so that at the end of the day, we can have a field of young people who are well trained and qualified, and are able to take up the task", he said.