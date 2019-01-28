Africa: Electricity Link to East, South Africa for Completion Next Year

ELECTRICITY transmission interconnector project, which will link the national electricity grid with Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) in its north side and Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) in its south side, is set for completion in June next year.

The revelation was made here over the weekend by Electricity Interconnector Project Manager Engineer Peter Kigadye, pointing out that upon the project completion, the country will be able to sell electricity to its neighbouring countries through SAPP and EAPP.

"Likewise, the country will be able to purchase electricity from its neighbouring countries in case of power crisis in the country," said the Project Manager while briefing the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Board of Directors at Zuzu Power Substation. The Tanesco's Board of Directors was on tour to inspect electricity infrastructure in Zuzu Power Substation and the Government City after its meeting here over the weekend.

Engineer Kigadye informed that electricity transmission interconnector facilitates power supply to the countries under SAPP and EAPP at the lowest possible costs and the framework promotes power exchanges between utilities."The goal is to ease the access to electricity power supply to all people of the countries in Eastern and Southern Africa regions," he observed.

TANESCO Board Chairman Dr Alexander Kyaruzi expressed satisfaction over the ongoing electricity transmission interconnector project, describing it as vital in providing the country with sufficient power supply.

As for electricity supply in the Government City, Dr Kyaruzi said contrary to other areas, electricity supply cables will be laid underground. He said Tanesco will install electricity transformer for every ministry in the Government City because of high use of electricity in the area.