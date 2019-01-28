Tanzania: Turkish Airlines Promotes Tourists' Visit to Tanzania

AFTER making several successes in its aviation industry last year, Turkish Airlines is now focusing on enticing and bringing in more tourists into Tanzania in its new market target. Because Tanzania is home of vast assortments of tourist attractions, including National Parks, Marine Parks, spectacular Beaches and Islands, Museums, and a rich, diverse history evidenced in its architecture and food, tourists have all the reasons to visit it.

That was said recently in Dar es Salaams by Turkish Airlines Country Manager, Mr Ahmet Sahi adding that they have all the reasons to promote Tanzania as a tourist destination of worldwide visitors and market activities.

"To many destinations in Europe, CIS countries and Balkan region, Turkish Airlines is the only carrier operating flights which helps to bring more passengers from these countries to Tanzania," he hinted. Recently there has been a big number of passenger traffic especially from East Europe and Balkans, where Turkish Airlines has strong network in, adding that passengers from any part of world are in the category.

He further said that additional advantages and capacity of the upcoming new international terminal of the Dar es Salaam and new Istanbul Airport Airline, the company will develop strong connections between Tanzania and the World. Besides promoting Tanzania abroad, Turkish Airlines is also targeting Tanzania market to have more passengers from Tanzania to International destinations, with the airline company recently launching "Turkish Airlines Sales Festival."

Equally, the Company has published its promotional fares from Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro to many European and American destinations, as well as to Istanbul. Mr Sahi said travellers banking on their airlines would enjoy also promotional fares for their travels, which started this January until end of May 2019, and tickets can be purchased via Turkish Airlines Office or web channels as well as authorised travel agencies.