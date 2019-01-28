Tanzania: Udom Bolsters Fight Against Corruption

UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) has reaffirmed its commitment to intensify the fight against any kind of corruption in its main campus. Addressing a seminar on the effects of corruption at UDOM main campus over the weekend, acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Peter Msoffe (pictured) implored students to report any kind of corruption to the university's management for the law to follow its course.

"The university has zero tolerance on any kind of corruption. It will take stern measures against the culprits to maintain its good image," said the acting UDOM's Vice-Chancellor who doubles as the University's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic, Research and Consultancy).

The seminar, which was organised by the University of Dodoma Students' Organisation Against Corruption (UDOSOAC), brought together UDOSOAC members and students to be enlightened on the effects of corruption in the public. Prof Msoffe said the university's management is ready to work closely with UDOSOAC to raise awareness on corruption, saying UDOSOAC serves as an ideal vehicle to unite students and management against corruption.

An official from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Dodoma Office, Mr Zakaria Mwanfumbya, commended UDOM students for setting up UDOSOAC to fight corruption.

"We have been encouraging students to set up anti-corruption clubs to raise awareness on corruption," he said. UDOSOAC patron Dr Ombeni Msuya urged the varsity management to set up a system which will enable students to clandestinely give out their suggestions on corruption at the main campus.

He pointed out that fresh students have been charged to acquire hostel room at the main campus and that no receipt is given out after making the payment. Dr Msuya expressed gratitude to the management for great support to the UDOSOAC since its inception in 2010.

"I appeal to the university management to introduce a module on corruption as part of the programmes," he said.