Tanzania: Insurance Watchdog Declares War On Unprofessional Agents, Brokers

TANZANIA Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has strongly warned registered companies, agents and brokers that blatantly disregard the Insurance Act, insisting that they risk stern legal actions. TIRA Central Zone Manager Stella Rutaguza said the authority had noticed with concern that there were people conducting insurance business, charging insurance fees that are lower than the government set.

She raised a red flag against the insurance dealers during a meeting between TIRA and representatives and managers of companies doing insurance business in the central zone regions-Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida and Tabora. According to Ms Rutaguza, charging lower rates than those provided for by the legislation had adverse social and community effects and that it was purely illegal and against the profession.

"The authority shall institute appropriate legal actions against those disregarding the law because charging lower fees is purely a criminal offence and it does not make sense to bargain on the insurance fees as if you are selling clothes," she maintained.

She added that by doing so, people who buy insurances in such companies may not be compensated in case they face problems that ought to be compensated by their insurance. In various inspections, she added, TIRA had realised that some companies, agents and brokers were selling insurance policies that do not conform to the types of motor vehicles.

"At some point, we realised that some are using policies of private motor vehicles for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and incase of an accident an insurance owner can not compensate passengers because every passenger in PSV is entitled to 30,000/- per year in every vehicle".

During the meeting, Mr Charles Balisidya-one of the insurance agents in Phoenix Company asked TIRA to intensify inspection in all offices of insurance service providers to crack down on those charging fees below the recommended rate to attract more customers.

However, at the end of the meeting, all stakeholders unanimously agreed to abide by the legislation, insisting that they will continue providing education to their customers to avoid falling into a trap of unscrupulous businesspersons.