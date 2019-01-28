Tanzania: Dar Attracts Many in World Economic Forum

THIS year's World Economic Forum (WEF) has seen Tanzania being given much attention, and time to continue contributing on key issues, with some influential people asking to come in the country for investment purposes.

A statement released in Davos, Switzerland where the meeting took place from January 22 to 25, said that Tanzania was given opportunity to contribute on food security and challenges of food shortages in the world.

Led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga, Tanzania tabled issues relating to mobile phone communication, and called for enabling of its technology in the improvement of the agricultural sector for the benefit of small scale growers in rural areas.

However, Ambassador Mahiga pointed out that the importance of curbing food shortages was possible by empowering farmers to grow crops through modern technology and be able to get farm inputs and implements, as well as being assured of markets for surplus products.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dr Mahiga met and held talks with leaders of different international corporations and companies that are in Tanzania on the need to expand their scopes. Some of those in attendance were Tigo and General Electric as well as some companies that seek opportunities to invest in Tanzania.

Equally, Ambassador Mahiga met with WEF President, Mr Borge Brende who pledged to persuade for more investments in Tanzania, and prepare an International Investment Forum for Tanzania so as to see improvement on that front, as the country gears towards industrialisation drive.

Some of the leaders who pleaded to meet the Tanzanian authorities on the note were Mr Scott Strazik - President and Executive Director with GE Gas Power Services that has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia- USA; Mr Richard Hatchett - the Executive Director of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; Ms Rachel Samren - Deputy President of the international Millicom as well as Mr Mohamed Al-Beity - a Tanzanian that is renowned by WEF for promoting Tanzanian tourism through internet - Tanzania Digital Tourism.

Representing President John Magufuli in the summit, Ambassador Mahiga also met other government and country leaders, and heads of corporations and companies as well as famous businesspersons.

This year's theme was 'Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution' and among issues that were discussed were African development, defence and security for the Horn of Africa, challenges in international business, cooperation between Africa and Europe in new development agenda.