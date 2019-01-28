Eritrea: Encouraging Activities for Realizing Millennium Goals

Asmara — Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health indicated that praiseworthy activities have been conducted for realizing the Strategic Development Goals. Minister Amina made the comment at an activity assessment meeting of the Anseba region Ministry of Health branch held on 23 and 24 January in Keren city.

Minister Amina also called for integrated effort on the part of stakeholders and concerned bodies for realizing the 2017-2021 Strategic Development Goals.

According to the report presented by Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon, head of the branch office, the number of pregnant women delivering in health facilities has increased significantly, the coverage of vaccinations has reached to 76% and commendable effort has been conducted in cooperation with the Gash Barka region to control the prevalence of communicable diseases.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.