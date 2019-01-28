Ghana: Five Security Agencies Sign MOA On Border Security Management

Five security agencies yesterday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Integrated Border Management (IBM) to facilitate efficient border security management.

The agencies are Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Ghana Police Service, Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI)

The signing of the MOA covers three major developments on border management namely border architecture, the development of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Land, Sea and Air Border Operations and the establishment of a modern fusion centre to support modern coherent border management and intelligence analysis.

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye who attended the ceremony said the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the Ghana National Boarder Security Committee had brought the MOA to serve as legal framework to help address border challenges.

He called for a partnership that would enhance security governance, boost security and change within the West African sub region.

"The rise in terrorism through the actions of various groups and the ability to flee cells and launch attacks is a matter of grave concern for our countries and borders," he said.

Mr Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner, Ghana Revenue Authority-Custom Division said the IBM had been identified as one of the best approaches to address border challenges, at the same time facilitate the smooth movement of goods and persons.

Mr Crentsil was optimistic that the signing of the MoA would inure to Ghana's benefit in streamlining the activities of border agencies along the country's borders in the coming years.

Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi, Comptroller General, GIS said Ghana was desirous of strengthening its border security, and forging partnership with other countries in the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond.

He said it was important for actors in the security industry to admit that, Africa was plagued with threats of terrorism across the continent.

"Modern border security management extends a country's border beyond its immediate neighbours and the service is happy to associate itself with the signing of this all important document to facilitate the country's drive in achieving an efficient border security management," he said.

Mr. Asuah-Takyi called for a concerted effort to address security matters along the various borders.

The Minister in-charge of National Security at the Presidency, Mr Bryan Achampong said the MOA would build on the tools and authorities provided by the respective establishment laws and policies of the various Ghanaian agencies with border security responsibilities.

According to him, the absence of an enabling agreement on IBM and related standard operating procedures (SOPs) between the multiple border agencies had been a hindrance to interagency cooperation, joint operations and intelligence-sharing.

"The objective of the present MOA is to advance lBM operations, adopt new border architecture, improve command presence and facilitate the adoption of SOPs which would enable the agencies charged with land, air and sea border management in Ghana to operate more effectively," he said.

He said the agreement mandates joint training and patrols, intelligence and information sharing international cooperation including sharing of security information with our immediate neighbours and other international agencies among others.