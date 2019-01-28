Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints 21 Court of Appeal, High Court Judges

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday appointed six Court of Appeal judges, 15 judges of High Court, two District Commissioners and 10 District Executive Directors. The Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi mentioned the appointed judges as Sahel Barkey, Dr Mary Levila, Rehema Sameji, Winnie Korosso, Ignas Kitus, Lugano Mwandambu.

He mentioned appointed judges of High Court as Siplian Mkeha, Danstan Ndungulu and Seif Mwinshehe Gulita. Others are Dr Ntemi Kilikamajenga, Zeflin Galeba, Juliana Masabo, Mustapha Ismail, Upendo Madeha, Wilbard Mashauri, Lilian Mongela, Faham Mtulya, John Kahyoza, Suzan Mkapa, Yohana Masala and Athuman Kilati.Mr Kijazi added that the Head of State has also appointed new Tarime District Commissioner Charles Kabeho and Mwanga District Commissioner, Thomas Apson. Moreover, the Head of State has appointed 10 District Executive Directors.

The Chief Secretary mentioned the appointed DED as Isaya Benja (Pangani), Dr Fatuma Mganga (Bahi) and Jonas Malosa (Ulanga). Others are Ali Juma Ali (Njombe), Nsana kalela Kangula (Nkasi), Diocles Lupema (Kibondo), Neto Ndilito (Mufindi) Elizabeth Gumbo (Itilima) and Steven Mashauri (Kishapu).