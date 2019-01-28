Ethiopia: PM Abiy Discusses With AU Chairperson Moussa Faki

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the preparations for the upcoming AU summit which will be held on 10-11 February 2019 in Addis Ababa.

During the discussion Premier Abiy and Moussa Faki exchanged views on ways of arranging, organizing the AU Summit.

Accordingly, they discussed on the AU reform agenda as the voice of Africa to address a plethora of issues affecting the lives of millions of Africans and the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The upcoming 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will be held under the theme of "Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa".