Sudan: Revenge Attack Kills Two, Police Station Torched in Darfur

Mukjar — A policeman in Central Darfur shot dead his wife and injured his son. In retaliation of his act, a mob of angry people stormed the police station and killed him.

Policeman Zekin Mohamed shot dead his wife Halima Abdelaziz along with wounding their son in Mukjar in Central Darfur, earlier this week, for reasons that are yet unknown.

According to an eyewitnesses speaking to Radio Dabanga, the policeman rushed to surrender himself at the police station in Mukjar.

Dozens of angry people then attacked and broke into the police station. They took out the policeman and killed him.

In addition people burned the police station.

The commissioner of Mukjar, Mohamed Hamadein, acknowledged the incident, adding that the police did not know the motives for the killing. He claimed that "the situation has returned to normal after the death of Mohamed".

The witness said that the police in Mukjar was involved in the killing of three civilians before, without a clear reason.