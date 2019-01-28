Ghana: Dagbon Outdoors New Yaa-Naa Today

Tamale — Thousands of people from all walks of life have converged on Sankarayili (Yendi), capital of Dagbon, for the historic coronation of the new Yaa-Naa, Abukari Mahama.

The outdooring of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama, who successfully went through one-week rituals, in line with the tradition and customary rites of succession to the throne, is being held at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace.

Among the high profile dignitaries attending the outdooring ceremony which would climax the enskinment process are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, representatives of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Sherigaa, the Yogbonwura and representatives of the National House of Chiefs.

The Ghanaian Times has learnt that the immediate past regent of Dagbon

Kampakuya-Naa Abdulai Andani and Bolin-Lana Abdulai Mahammudu are also attending as well as all paramount chiefs of the Dagbon kingdom and their retinue.

The new Yaa-Naa, Abukari Mahama succeeds the late overlord Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II who was murdered in March 2002 alongside 40 of his elders.

Yaa-Naa Mahama who is the last son of Naa Mahan-Kpema and a direct descendant of the Dagbon, was born in the 1940s in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

He is believed to be the reincarnation of Naa Gariba I as both of them seem to have similarities and ascended the Dagbon throne in their 70s.

Mahama Sintaro, Vice-President of Dagbon Forum (DF), in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, indicated that all was set for the outdooring of the new overlord.

He stated that all the traditional and customarily arrangement had been in place for the historic event.

When the Ghanaian Times arrived in Yendi several people had arrived ahead of the event and most of the sub chiefs from Dagbon were already in Yendi for the historic event which promises to be colourful.

The sales of smock and other Dagbon traditional paraphernalia have gone up and traders in the traditional costume had mounted stands at vantage points and doing brisk business.

There appears to be unity and togetherness, making it difficult to identify who is an Abudu or an Andani.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko told the Ghanaian Times that security measures were intact for the event adding "We are fully prepared for the big event in Yendi."

Dagbon for 16 years had no Yaa-Naa.

This was as a result of the murder of late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, in March 2002 in a Dagbon chieftaincy clash that ensued between the Abudu and Andani royal gates.

The Otumfuo led Committee of Eminent Chiefs after prolonged mediation, drafted a roadmap to peace in Dagbon leading to the successful performance of the funerals of late Yaa-Naas; Yaa-Naa Mahammudu Abdulai and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, to pave way for the installation of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama.