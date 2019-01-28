Ghana: Tagoe's Defence Rescheduled to Feb. 23

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe has suffered a hand injury in training, necessitating the postponement of his scheduled WBO Africa lightweight title defence.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, January 26, Tagoe will now face his Russian challenger Vyacheslav Gusev on February 23, 2019 on 'Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 2'.

Gusev was scheduled to arrive in Accra on Wednesday for the fight.

Tagoe (29-1, 14 KOs) who has been signed by Lou DiBella Entertainment would fight the Russian in his last fight in Ghana as he relocates to the USA where he will continue with preparation to launch his bid for the world title.

The experienced Russian, Vyacheslav Gusev boasts a 25-5, 8 Kos record is expected to give the Ghanaian a tough test when they slug it out at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Also at stake will be both the WBO Global and IBF international titles.

Tagoe's new managers in the USA, Di Bella Entertainment have lined up a package for him to move on and win more titles.

As part of the plans, he will move on to train and continue his boxing career in the USA, where he can rub shoulders with the best.