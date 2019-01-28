Ghana: Asiamah - Govt Will Add Up to Existing Infrastructure

Navrongo — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah has hinted of the construction of additional sports complex to compliment the current 10 multipurpose sports centers being put up across the regions of Ghana.

Mr. Isaac Asiamah said this when he spoke with the media on Wednesday at Navrongo in the Upper East region where he inspect works on one of the multipurpose sports centers.

He said government has made it a priority to build sports infrastructure across the country and would continue to invest in similar projects.

"The country is lacking in sports infrastructure and we would do more for the youth by investing in infrastructure to help them develop their potentials, "he stated.

"The 10 multipurpose sports centers would be completed in few months but we would also build more of such facilities to add up to what is already being constructed, "he stressed.

"There have been good performances across all the regions by contractors. The scope of work is on point and we are certain they would complete on schedule and hand over an excellent work, "he stated.

The sporting facilities, he added, would go a long way to become a tool for crime prevention as the youth gets occupied by building on their sporting activities.

Mr. Emmanuel Asigri, Chief Executive Officer of the NYA urged the youth to take advantage of the project and develop their talents.

The contractor working on the Navrongo project, Benjamin Ngoswini assured the Minister that they would complete the work within the next five months.

He said, everything they needed had been provided by government and would work hard to make the project worth every money invested in it.