Ghana: National X-Country At Mpohor Feb. 7-9

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) are to host the 2019 national cross country event at Mpohor in the Western Region of Ghana.

The annual event is to usher in a new sports year and also to identify promising athletes for regional, national and international competitions.

This year's event scheduled to be held from February 7-9 is expected to attract about 120 athletes from a team of 12 contingents comprising of six females and six males from all 10 regions.

Athletes are expected to cover a distance of 10km through different terrains in and around Mpohor during the event.

The competition has already attracted both corporate and individual sponsors and plans are far advanced to make the event a reality, according to the organizers.

This year's event promises to be a historic one due to the level of preparation by the individual athletes craving to give out their best and win for their respective regions and probably get selected to represent the country in both local and international competitions in future.