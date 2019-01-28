Ghana: Death Toll in Mine Explosion Hits 16

Bolgatanga — Three more persons have died following the underground explosion of mining pit at the Gbane community here in the Upper East Region bringing the total death toll to 16. Earlier, 15 persons who are also believed to have inhaled toxins from the blast are also currently receiving treatment at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The small scale miners were underground mining when the incident occurred on Wednesday dawn. This came to light when the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) held a closed door meeting on the disaster yesterday here.

Earlier the REGSEC visited the Gbane mining community to inspect the scene of the incident and appealed to the community members to exercise restraints while the police investigated into the incident. Members later visited those who were hospitalised.

Briefing the team led by the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Frank Adongo Fuseini, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Patrick Atobrah said three miners believed to be illegal miners were brought in dead while 13 others also died later while receiving treatment.

The Medical Superintendent who indicated that the corpses had been deposited at the regional hospital morgue pending autopsy, however, complained about inadequate oxygen to handle those on admission and appealed for more support.

The Deputy Regional Minister who sympathised with the patients on admission gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council was in talks with the Ghana Health Service to see how more oxygen could be supplied to the health facility to cater for the patients.

Meanwhile following the incident, the Minerals Commission has directed Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited to temporarily suspend all mining operations at its Gbane mining site with immediate effect.

The company has however, disassociated itself from the allegation that it ccaused the explosion.