Ghana: Overcrowding Worsens in Country's Prisons

The country's prisons have grown from an overcrowding ratio of 31.88 per cent inmates recorded in 2017 to 39.07 inmates estimated in 2018.

According to the Ghana Prison Service (GPS) 2017/2018 statistics report on inmate's population, total prisons population in 2017 was estimated at 13,023 as compared to 13,733 inmates received by the various prisons in 2018.

It said additional 3,000 inmates were horded in the 45 prisons establishments in the country which have a total capacity to house 9,875.

It added that an average remand population estimated in 2017 was 1,955 as compared to that of 2018 estimated at 1,754, representing 15.0 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively.

In furtherance, the average convicted population was estimated at 11,068 in 2017 as compared to 12,019 recorded in 2018, representing 85 per cent and 87 per cent respectively.

Out of the 517 inmates enrolled in the Justice for All Programme in 2017, 79 were discharged whiles 257 were granted bail with 154 of them having their cases dismissed or referred to the Psychiatric Hospital and 14 convicted.

However, out of the 463 inmates who had their cases enrolled in the programme in 2018, 55 got discharged while 240 were granted bail with 154 them having their cases dismissed or referred to the Psychiatric Hospital and 14 convicted.

In addition, a total of 872 inmates involved in murder, 833 robbery and 386 caught up in defilement were freed.

Again, 207 inmates caught up in rape were also discharged while 569 of those involved in narcotic and 154 of manslaughter were also discharged.