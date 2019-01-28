Ghana: 'Wa All Stars Not Sold'

Ghana Premier League side, Wa All Stars has denied reports that club has not been sold or taken over by investors.

A letter signed by the club's Operations Manager, Nana Obiri Yeboah read: "Wa All Stars Football Club can confirm there is no truth in media reports of a sale or takeover of the club.

"The club has received approaches from potential investors proposing various forms of investment in the club

"However, there has been no agreement with any interest group about a sale or partnership.

"Wa All Stars Football Club will not be making any further comment."