Ghana: We'll Support Ghana Beyond Aid Vision - New U.S. Envoy

The new United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan has indicated her country's commitment to support Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 'Ghana Beyond Aid' vision.

According to her, the partnership between the two countries was focused on furthering economic development and trade, boosting regional security and advancing governance.

She was speaking at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, yesterday during which she presented her credentials to President Akufo-Addo to begin her duties in the country.

Ms Sullivan highlighted the age-old ties linking the two countries which she said transcended beyond policy, across families and friendships forged through collaboration and exchanges since Ghana's independence and prior to it.

The Ambassador, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and class of Minister Counsellor was sworn to represent her country in Ghana on November 30, 2018.

She is a former Ambassador to Congo from 2013 to 2017 and has spent half of her 32-year career in the Foreign Service working in Africa or on Africa policy in Washington D. C.

Ms Sullivan was recently the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs at the US Department of State in Washington, D. C after having been Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Central African Affairs and Security Affairs from January to August, 2017.

This is the second time she would be working in Ghana as she worked as the Political Chief at U.S Embassy in Accra from 1997 to 2001.

"Ms Sullivan is very pleased to be back in Ghana. She and her husband, John Sullivan have fond memories of living in Ghana with their two sons,"a statement from the embassy said.

Ms Sullivan's early experiences in Africa were with the peace corps, serving as a volunteer in Congo from 1980 to 1983 and later as a Peace Corps Chief of Operations for the Africa Region from 1994 to 1996 in Washington D. C.

She graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classics and from the National War College with a Master of Science in National Security Strategy. She is multilingual.