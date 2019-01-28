Ethiopia: Over 58 People Were Killed in Skirmishes in Ethiopia's Somalia Regional State Last Year - Report

A total of 58 people were killed and 266 others seriously injured in the skirmishes that rocked the Somalia regional state of Ethiopia last year for two days.

The Federal Attorney General office said that the number was based on an investigation into the crimes committed following the violence that occurred 4-6 August 2018 in Somali regional state.

But more confusing was the discovery of a mass grave with bodies of over 200 people whose identities were yet to be identified, nor the dates in which they were killed.

According to the results announced by Zinabu Tunu, public relations director of office of the attorney general, priests and followers of Christian Orthodox churches were in particular burnt alive inside churches and several women were raped by a youth group called 'Hego' and the regional state's special police.

More than 412 million birr worth properties were destroyed and robbed from churches, public institutions, residences, and businesses during the violence. Two mass graves containing the remains of 50 victims have also been found by the investigation.

According to Zinabu, about 46 people, including former Chief Administrator of the regional state, are being perused for having participated in the skirmishes. Police have so far arrested six of the suspects and search for the other 40 suspects continue, he said.

The director said the suspect will be charged with demolishing constitutional order, inciting violence, murder, and rape.