Nigeria: Simi Gushes Over Husband Adekunle Gold At 32

Photo: SymplySimi/Instagram

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, aka, Simi has celebrated her husband, Adekunle Gold on his 32nd birthday.

The duo got married in a private ceremony earlier in the year with 300 guests in attendance.

Award winning Simi took to her Instagram account to convey sweet words to her singer husband.

She wrote: "light of my life. I love you. I also really like you and the way you do your things. I'm such a lucky babe. You're also lucky...

"I know God knows how much I want to prosper and shine and win and laugh and be happy, so I pray God grants my heart desires. Happy birthday Champ."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo, a week ago, released their first song together as a couple.

The song, titled Promise, has since gathered over a million views on YouTube.