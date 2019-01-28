Nigeria: PDP Set for Protest At U.S. Embassy Over Buhari's Handling of Nigeria

The main opposition party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party is set to stage a protest at the United States of America embassy in Abuja today.

It was gathered that the protest, being staged by the national leadership of the party, is aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to how President Muhammadu Buhari and his party have been running the country.

Our correspondent learnt from impeccable sources in the party that the protest, which is over the alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 general elections, is expected to take place before noon.

Our correspondent also learnt that the protest would commence shortly after a press conference to be addressed by the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

