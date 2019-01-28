Uganda: Museveni Is a Gift From God, Says Minister Bahati

The State minister for Planning, Mr David Bahati, has said President Museveni has exhibited exceptional leadership skills and ushered in development and must be supported to steer the country to greater heights.

Mr Bahati was last Saturday speaking at the climax of his constituency football competitions that coincided with the NRM Day celebrations that took place at Kamuganguzi Secondary School playground in Kabale District.

"As we come to the end of our constituency football competitions, let us also join the whole nation and celebrate the NRM Day. Let us thank God for the gift of good NRM leaders that shed their blood in a bush struggle to deliver development in our country. President Museveni is a gift from God that all Ugandans should keep supporting for continued development," Mr Bahati said.

He added: "We are building on what the generation of President Museveni did in 1986 when they liberated this country. They stood for the freedom, security, democracy and prosperity of our people and the integration of the African community. Thirty three years ago Uganda has achieved a lot including the blessings God has given to us and we must confirm that when we look back President Museveni has been a God-given gift that we should not let go."

Mr Bahati said he will mobilise local leaders from Kabale District and the country in general to persuade President Museveni to contest come 2021 because of his demonstrated focused leadership that targets the development and well-being of all Ugandans and the neighbouring countries.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, said that Mr Bahati and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda are strong pillars of the NRM government in Kigezi Sub-region and people should keep supporting them so that President Museveni can keep delivering development in the area.

"All highways connecting to the neighbouring countries have been tarmacked. The remaining Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha-Kanungu road is now under construction. Please cling on the NRM government and its leaders for continued development, " Mr Nandinda said.

