South Africa: Mbizana ECD Update

analysis

We are excited to begin this term in collaboration with Kantolo pre-school, an ECD centre in Mbizana, Eastern Cape. This year, 2019, marks the second year of implementation of GGA's Child Development and Youth Formation programme in this community.

This year, we welcome 72 learners full of hope and Ubuntu. The challenges we are facing this year are related to birth certificates and overcrowding, which has been a constant in this community.

GGA is working hard to promote inter-institutional dialogue between the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development to enable our learners to achieve normality in this early stage of their academic life.

For this term, we have planned a series of workshops involving parents and extended families. GGA continues with excitement the implementation of the Montessori methodology at the ECD centre, which has already proven to be having a positive impact on the learners. We are energised to be part of the process of planting the seeds of peace, ethics and abundance thinking among these wonderful children.