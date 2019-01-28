28 January 2019

Kenya: Has Anerlisa Muigai Just Introduced Ben Pol to Her Family?

Photo: Anerlisa Muigai/Instagram
Anerlisa Muigai and Tanzanian boyfriend Ben Pol.
By Sylvania Ambani

It appears Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai and Tanzanian boyfriend Ben Pol are taking their relationship to the next level, if pictures shared by Anerlisa are anything to go by.

Anerlisa has been off social media for a while now after spending the Christmas festivities in a baecation in Dubai with Ben Pol.

She later celebrated her 31st birthday on January 10th and that was the last time fans heard from her.

Anerlisa latest photos however capture what appears to be a formal introduction of Ben Pol's family to her family.

She wore a long patterned kitenge dress, while Ben Pol wore a linen white trouser and shirt.

The lovebirds also wore similar garlands.

In one of the pictures, Ben Pol's kin appears to be lecturing him while a shy Anerlisa looks down while smiling.

Anerlisa has in the past given numerous hints of wanting to tie the knot with her Tanzanian beau.

