Sudan hosts International Gum Arabic Conference in April .

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Musa Mohammad Karamah chaired, at the premises of the ministry Wednesday, the preparatory meeting for the International Gum Arab Conference, which is scheduled to be convened in Khartoum in the first half of next April.

Dr. Karamah explained that the conference would be held under the auspices of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and focuses on the completion of the African Center for Research on Gum Arabic, which includes the countries producing and exporting gum Arabic. "The conference aims to develop the scientific research in Sudan for the augmentation of gum Arabic production and to highlight the important issues such as environment", the minister asserted. The speakers at the meeting referred to the efforts made by the Embassy of Sudan in Geneva to hold the conference in Sudan, stressing the importance of cooperation, during the coming period, to make the conference a success in the set time.

The meeting concluded with the formation of four specialized committees to prepare for the conference. The meeting was attended by the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Permanent Representative of Sudan in Geneva, Ambassador Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, Chairman and Secretary General of the Gum Arab Council, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kamal Jabara and other officials BH/BH