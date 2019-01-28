Sudan: Dr. Karamah praises efforts of the Committee on Preparation for Gum Arabic World Conference

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Musa Mohammad Karamah has praised the efforts of the Preparatory Committee for the International Conference for Gum Arabic Marketing and the idea on the revival of the African Union for the Gum Arabic, enumerating the political and economic benefits for Sudan from the conference organization.

This came during the meeting of the committee on the preparation for the conference, which is scheduled to be held in next April, at the premises of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Wednesday, in the presence of the Sudan Preeminent Envoy to Geneva Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kamal Jabara, Chairman of the Gum Arabic Council Dr. Tajel-Sir Mustafa and the representatives of relevant parties.

Dr. Ismail said that the conference was an old and renewing effort, adding that there are various discussions to make the conference a success in the gum Arabic producing countries. He revealed that a workshop including six gum Arabic producing states was organized and came out with four recommendations. The recommendations included holding a conference for the gum Arabic producing countries in an African country, formation of Gum Arabic Producers Association, establishment of premises and center for gum Arabic and organization of exhibition for the gum Arabic and its researches with the participation of the producing countries and the researchers. BH/BH