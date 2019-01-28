Sudan: Technical talks between Sudan and Russia to build oil refinery started

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil, Gas and Minerals Dr. Azhari Ibrahim Basbar has stressed the strength and eternal relations between Sudan and Russia, which embodied the spirit of joint cooperation in the implementation of a number of vital and important projects in Sudan, making them under the auspices and concern of the leadership of the two countries to take them to strategic relations.

This came during the opening of the technical discussions between the ministry and Russian Russ Geological Company on the construction of the Port Sudan Refinery, exploration and exploitation of gas in the Red Sea block (15). He hoped that the talks would lead to the signing of agreements in the near future, especially that Sudan has a large stock of petroleum and natural gas, besides the existence of export ports, referring to the Russia's high capabilities in the oil and gas industry. Basbar also announced the readiness of the ministry to provide technical data and discuss the proposals according to the agreement, which regulates investment in the oil and gas sector by international standards. Meanwhile, the technical delegation of the Russian company expressed readiness to discuss all offers to reach to agreements enabling the company to invest in the oil and gas sector in Sudan.